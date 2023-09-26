1 Heller 1812 BH "Type 1810-1812" (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt 1 Heller 1812 with mark BH. This copper coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
How much is the copper coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg 1 Heller 1812 BH?
According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a coin 1 Heller 1812 with mark BH is 150 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Heller 1812 with mark BH?
The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin 1 Heller 1812 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Heller 1812 with the letters BH?
To sell the 1 Heller 1812 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.