flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1842 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC287,375

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
838 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
SellerBAC
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1842All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions