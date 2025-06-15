Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1842 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC287,375
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1842
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
