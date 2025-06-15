2 Thaler 1842 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

