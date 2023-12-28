flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC20,892,772

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1915
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 14, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - September 28, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
SellerKatz
DateOctober 28, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 17, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" is 80 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1915 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1915All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions