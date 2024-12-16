flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC956,841

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1914
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5400 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
20486 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Giquello & Associés - December 6, 2022
SellerGiquello & Associés
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" is 5400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1914 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

