50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1913
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 220. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
SellerNumisor
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
SellerImperial Coin
DateFebruary 7, 2018
ConditionXF40
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" is 15 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1913 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

