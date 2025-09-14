flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,304,058

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1908
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - October 28, 2025
SellerBAC
DateOctober 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1908 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

