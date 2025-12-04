flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,331,819

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1907
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:75 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 644740 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - December 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
SellerWAG
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Creusy Numismatique - March 6, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateMarch 6, 2014
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateDecember 5, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" is 75 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1907 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1907All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions