flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1904
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:100 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 885579 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 497. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1904 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1904All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions