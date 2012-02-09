flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1873 K "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1873 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1873 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC166,009

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1873
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1873 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1873 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 1, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionAU58 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 30, 2012
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 K at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1873 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1873 with mark K is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1873 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

