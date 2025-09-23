flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,643,470

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1872
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:420 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1872 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032426 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,970. Bidding took place December 2, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
2286 $
Price in auction currency 1970 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 810 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Jean ELSEN - June 11, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 13, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 12, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 K at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1872 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1872 with mark K is 420 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1872 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

