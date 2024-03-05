flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC722,980

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1871 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 552357 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
SellerStack's
DateAugust 8, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2016
SellerNomisma
DateAugust 31, 2016
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 5, 2012
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 31, 2012
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 K at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1871 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1871 with mark K is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1871 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

