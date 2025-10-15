flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,200,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1895
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1895 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place August 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1895 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1895 with mark A is 40 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1895 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1895 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1895 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1895 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
