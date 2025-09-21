flag
50 Centimes 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,600,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1894
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1894 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 15000 JPY
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 4, 2025
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1894 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1894 with mark A is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1894 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1894 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1894 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1894 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

