50 Centimes 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,865,694

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1887
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1887 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 13, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 26, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJuly 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Coinhouse - June 22, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 22, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
SellerBertolami
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 26, 2015
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Heritage - January 29, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 29, 2015
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
SellerKünker
DateAugust 28, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1887 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2011
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1887 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1887 with mark A is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1887 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1887 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1887 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1887 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
