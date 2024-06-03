flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1886 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1886 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1886 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC308,758

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1886
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1886 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1886 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61442 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS64
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Heritage - January 6, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Heritage - January 6, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
SellerNomisma
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Spink - June 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJune 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJuly 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2016
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 9, 2012
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateSeptember 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 5, 2012
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 17, 2012
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateJune 17, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 31, 2012
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1886 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 29, 2012
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 29, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1886 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1886 with mark A is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1886 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1886 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1886 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1886 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
