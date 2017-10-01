flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1874 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1874 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1874 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,227,957

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1874
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1874 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionMS64
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 23, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 10, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 24, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 5, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction cgb.fr - June 21, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1874 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1874 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1874 with mark A is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1874 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1874 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1874 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1874 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

