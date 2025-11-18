flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC363,130

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1878
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:390 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32035 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
SellerInasta
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1878 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark K is 390 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

