flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC660,863

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1877
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - June 13, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - June 13, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
SellerInasta
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1877 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark K is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1877All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions