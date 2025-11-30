flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1874
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (80)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20500 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 29, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - June 13, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - June 13, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - January 14, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules" at auction WCN - October 24, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1874 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark K is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

