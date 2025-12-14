flag
5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,852,855

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1873
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (54)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - November 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Karamitsos - November 2, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateNovember 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - December 8, 2024
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
SellerSan Martino
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - September 10, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 10, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1873 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark K is 690 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

