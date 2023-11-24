flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC20,994

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1872
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
927 $
Price in auction currency 860 EUR
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
SellerLibert
DateFebruary 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2017
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2017
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionG6 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 30, 2012
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1872 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark K is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

