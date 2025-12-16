flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,631,994

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1877
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:610 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (153)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 16, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 38 GBP
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
SellerNumedux
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - June 3, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 3, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 3, 2025
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Negrini - February 23, 2025
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Negrini - February 23, 2025
SellerNegrini
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1877 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark A is 610 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1877 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1877All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions