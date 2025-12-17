flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC8,800,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1876
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4500 USD
Average price (PROOF):11000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (373)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Maison R&C auction for EUR 175,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction WCN - December 11, 2025
SellerWCN
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - November 28, 2025
SellerNumisCorner
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionMS60
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction WCN - November 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Grün - November 12, 2025
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - November 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - October 28, 2025
SellerBAC
DateOctober 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
SellerNumedux
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - October 25, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - October 11, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - October 2, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - September 27, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules" at auction WCN - January 1, 2026
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 1, 2026
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1876 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark A is 4500 USD for regular strike and 11000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

