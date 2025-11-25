flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC158,908

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1872
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:250 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (116)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31351 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - November 25, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1872 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark A is 250 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1872 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

