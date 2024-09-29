flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules". Bee (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Bee

Obverse 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Bee - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Bee - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC237,906

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:590 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Bee - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (45)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A. Bee. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 12, 2024
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateAugust 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionVF35
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - November 12, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - March 19, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - November 21, 2021
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateJanuary 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules", Bee?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A, Bee is 590 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A, Bee?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Bee is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Bee?

To sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Bee we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

