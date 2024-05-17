ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
- Name ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection
- Country France
- Status Organization closed
- Official page https://alde.fr/
Auctions
June 24, 2019 Auction sale 440 306,829 $
June 12, 2018 Public Auction 506 345,837 $
March 9, 2018 Public Auction 399 416,926 $
March 8, 2018 Public Auction 298 686,125 $
October 6, 2017 Public Auction October 2017 400 590,966 $
June 7, 2017 Collection François BEAU (Henri II à Henri IV) 681 310,379 $
October 19, 2016 Public Auction October 2016 564 901,499 $
June 6, 2016 Public Auction June 2016 464 374,905 $
May 24, 2016 Public Auction May 2016 4 94,502 $
October 26, 2015 October 28, 2015 Public Auction October 2015 1645 1,103,296 $
June 19, 2015 Public Auction June 2015 255 109,504 $
October 27, 2014 October 29, 2014 Public Auction October 2014 1723 1,803,829 $
October 21, 2013 Public Auction October 2013 - Numismatic 671 221,957 $
October 21, 2013 Public Auction October 2013 - French Currencies 198 874,815 $
May 23, 2013 Public Auction May 2013 260 332,813 $