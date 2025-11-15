flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC261,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 29, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules" at auction Naumann - January 7, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateJanuary 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1870 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with mark A is 300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1870All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions