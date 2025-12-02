flag
1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC43,421

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1914
  • MintCastel-Sarrazin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Castel-Sarrazin Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 871 EUR
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Rossini - November 26, 2025
SellerRossini
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 23, 2025
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 11, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - June 3, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction iBelgica - December 12, 2024
SelleriBelgica
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 24, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 22, 2024
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 22, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower" at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1914 C "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with mark C is 650 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with mark C?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with the letters C is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with the letters C?

To sell the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" with the letters C we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

