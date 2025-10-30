flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1920 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC19,321,795

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1920
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1920 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 70,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - April 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - July 27, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1920 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1920 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1920 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1920 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1920All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions