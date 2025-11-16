flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1919 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC46,111,525

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1919
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1919 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
SellerDarabanth
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1919 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1919 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1919 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1919 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

