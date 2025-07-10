1 Franc 1915 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC47,955,158
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination1 Franc
- Year1915
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1915 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" is 65 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?
The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?
To sell the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.