FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1915 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC47,955,158

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1915
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:65 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1915 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionMS66 GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - December 5, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - March 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateMarch 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" at auction Darabanth - April 25, 2019
SellerDarabanth
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" is 65 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1915 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
