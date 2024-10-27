flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1914 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,361,102

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1914
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1914 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJuly 14, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" at auction Ars Time - November 4, 2014
SellerArs Time
DateNovember 4, 2014
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1914 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1914 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

