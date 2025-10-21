flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1909 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,923,790

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1909
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1909 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1474 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionMS65
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 20, 2023
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 28, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateNovember 14, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" at auction Numisor - June 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateJune 14, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1909 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1909 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1909 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1909 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1909All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions