FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1899 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC11,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1899
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1899 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place April 11, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
1949 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - October 19, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 29, 2018
ConditionXF
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1899 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" is 320 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1899 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1899 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1899 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

