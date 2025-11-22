flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1898 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC15,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1898
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Average price (PROOF):600 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (100)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1898 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 26, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1898 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" is 190 USD for regular strike and 600 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
