1 Franc 1898 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1898 "Sower"? According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" is 190 USD for regular strike and 600 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower"? The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.