FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,798,520

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1872
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1872 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (36)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1872 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 981. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Olivier Goujon - February 24, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
SellerRedSquare
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Marudhar - October 15, 2022
SellerMarudhar
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 19, 2022
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
SellerInasta
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Negrini - June 21, 2020
SellerNegrini
DateJune 21, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 K at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1872 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1872 with mark K is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1872 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1872 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1872 with the letters K?

To sell the 1 Franc 1872 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

