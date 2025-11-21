flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,200,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1895
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1895 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Münzenonline - November 21, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 4, 2025
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Coins NB - July 27, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1895 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1895 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1895 with mark A is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1895 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
