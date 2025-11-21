1 Franc 1895 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC3,200,000
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination1 Franc
- Year1895
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1895 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1895 A?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1895 with mark A is 120 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1895 with mark A?
The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A?
To sell the 1 Franc 1895 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.