1 Franc 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,244,069

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1888
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (263)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1888 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Numismática Leilões - December 22, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Portuscalle Numismatica - November 2, 2025
SellerPortuscalle Numismatica
DateNovember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Stack's - October 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - September 26, 2025
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Coins NB - July 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 25, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 CCG
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 4, 2025
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1888 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1888 with mark A is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1888 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1888 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1888 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1888 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
