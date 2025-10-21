flag
France Period: 1775-1940

1 Franc 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,178,914

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1872
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (173)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 50,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction WCN - September 18, 2025
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction VINCHON - December 5, 2024
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1872 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1872 with mark A is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1872 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1872 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1872 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1872 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
