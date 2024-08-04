France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1901 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,100,001
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1901
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1901 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Nomisma (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
