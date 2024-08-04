10 Francs 1901 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1901 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (15) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4) ANACS (1) PCGS (3)

