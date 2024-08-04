Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1901 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1901 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1901 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,100,001

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1901 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72399 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 4200 CZK
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Nomisma - July 30, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1901 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

