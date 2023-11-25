flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1869 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1869 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1869 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,800,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1869 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1869 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCG
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateDecember 5, 2013
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2013
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 5, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
SellerJMPG
DateDecember 2, 2012
ConditionDETAILS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1869 BB at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1869 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1869 with mark BB is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1869 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1869 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1869 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1869 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

