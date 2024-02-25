flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,625,849

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (40)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1864 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 27, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction V. GADOURY - April 3, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 3, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1864 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1864 with mark BB is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1864 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

