50 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,528,438

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:100 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1867 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (32)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617682 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 701. Bidding took place October 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
SellerPruvost
DateApril 15, 2023
ConditionMS66 GENI
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Olivier Goujon - October 9, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 7, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1867 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
SelleriNumis
DateMay 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1867 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1867 with mark A is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1867 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

