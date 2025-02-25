flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,880,473

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (31)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63466 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place September 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction COINSTORE - January 26, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction COINSTORE - January 26, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
SellerAurea
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
SellerInasta
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 19, 2016
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 6, 2014
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction ICE - May 17, 2014
SellerICE
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1859 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1859 with mark A is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1859 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

