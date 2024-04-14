flag
50 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,436,299

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:390 USD
Average price (PROOF):4100 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 7, 2021
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 24, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 16, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 29, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 27, 2011
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
France 50 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
SellerStack's
DateDecember 10, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1856 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1856 with mark A is 390 USD for regular strike and 4100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1856 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

