50 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,080,234

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the FARRANDO auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction FARRANDO - April 11, 2025
SellerFARRANDO
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
31521 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 30, 2022
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
SelleriNumis
DateMay 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS61
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Pliego - October 29, 2018
SellerPliego
DateOctober 29, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Pliego - November 24, 2017
SellerPliego
DateNovember 24, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Pliego - June 28, 2017
SellerPliego
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1854 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1854 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1854 with mark A is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1854 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1854 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1854 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1854 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

