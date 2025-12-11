flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,596,966

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:70 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (299)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1869 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 11, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Thesaurus - December 10, 2025
SellerThesaurus
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Sima Srl - October 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Sima Srl - October 25, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction San Martino - October 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction San Martino - October 22, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateOctober 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 24, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 24, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction London Coin Centre Inc. - January 11, 2026
France 5 Francs 1869 BB at auction London Coin Centre Inc. - January 11, 2026
SellerLondon Coin Centre Inc.
DateJanuary 11, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1869 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1869 with mark BB is 70 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1869 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1869 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1869 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1869 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
