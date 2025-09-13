flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,055,891

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Average price (PROOF):55000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1869 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (105)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction 17 Auctions - June 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction 17 Auctions - June 15, 2025
Seller17 Auctions
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 23, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Negrini - February 23, 2025
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Negrini - February 23, 2025
SellerNegrini
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 25, 2024
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 25, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateOctober 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1869 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1869 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1869 with mark A is 150 USD for regular strike and 55000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1869 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1869 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1869 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1869 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1869All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions