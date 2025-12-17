flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,586,442

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (228)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Karamitsos - December 14, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Wójcicki - November 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Wójcicki - November 25, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction AURORA - November 20, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Numismática Leilões - November 20, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction BAC - November 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 19, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Bertolami - September 17, 2025
SellerBertolami
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Aste - January 7, 2026
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Aste - January 7, 2026
SellerAste
DateJanuary 7, 2026
ConditionAU
To auction
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 29, 2026
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 29, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1867 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1867 with mark A is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1867 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1867 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1867 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1867 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

