flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1855 D "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1855 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1855 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC490,895

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1855 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (20)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Aste - May 8, 2025
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Aste - May 8, 2025
SellerAste
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
SellerAste
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
SellerChaponnière
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 31, 2006
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 D at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 27, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1855 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1855 with mark D is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1855 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D?

To sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1855All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions