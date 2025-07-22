5 Francs 1855 D "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC490,895
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination5 Francs
- Year1855
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintLyon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1855 D?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1855 with mark D is 1300 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1855 with mark D?
The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D?
To sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.